Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.24 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

