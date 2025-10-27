Curat Global LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Curat Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Curat Global LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.