AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782,559 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $49,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 60,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.3%

BKR opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

