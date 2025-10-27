Wealth Watch Advisors INC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Watch Advisors INC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SLYG opened at $95.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

