Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 144,709 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.