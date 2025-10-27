GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 81,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $303.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.82. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.53.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

