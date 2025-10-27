Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 1,517 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.