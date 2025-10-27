Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.3% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.7% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 219,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CRM opened at $254.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,216,004.71. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $18,819,383. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

