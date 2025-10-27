Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $170.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Saturday. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

