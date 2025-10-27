Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $224.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.