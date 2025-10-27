Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $217,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7%

KWEB opened at $40.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

