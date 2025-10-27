Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,006 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $620,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cencora by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after acquiring an additional 439,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.91.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $333.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $334.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.16.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

