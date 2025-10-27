Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,234,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,520,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,532,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

