Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $205.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

