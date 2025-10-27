Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 434,723 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434,723 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $316,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after buying an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,607,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,128,000.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE TRU opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,425.86. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,408.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

