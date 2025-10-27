SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $84.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

