Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,609 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Elevance Health by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $342.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.89.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

