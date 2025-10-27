Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 742.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,244,000 after acquiring an additional 378,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 537,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 120,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 528.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $151.68 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.