Brookwood Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.