Banco Santander S.A. Has $24.34 Million Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 30.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB opened at $197.81 on Monday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,260.32. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,321.47. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $1,781,345 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

