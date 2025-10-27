iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Bought by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,612,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

