Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after buying an additional 408,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,861 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $92.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.