Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $968.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.58.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,053.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.