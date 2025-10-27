Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1,272.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $99.99 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.51.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

