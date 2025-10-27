Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 112,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $617.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.74. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $618.42.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

