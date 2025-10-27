CCLA Investment Management Has $108.58 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,084 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $108,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:TT opened at $425.81 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

