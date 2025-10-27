iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

