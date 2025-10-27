Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $555,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,208,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $345.10 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $34,712,767.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

