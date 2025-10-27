Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $122.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

