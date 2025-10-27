OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 150.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $323.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $327.39. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,196.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

