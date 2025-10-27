Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

VBR stock opened at $210.17 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

