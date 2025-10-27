OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $32.54 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624,743 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Grab worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.85 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.