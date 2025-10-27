American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

