Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $306.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

