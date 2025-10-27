Baer Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

