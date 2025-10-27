Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SLV opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.