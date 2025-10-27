Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.15 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

