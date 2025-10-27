Garland Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

