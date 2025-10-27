Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

