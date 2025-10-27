Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

