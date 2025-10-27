Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.