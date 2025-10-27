Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

ADP stock opened at $280.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.