Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,715 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

