Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,779 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $662,598.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,462.48. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $97.20 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

