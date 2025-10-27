Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2,091.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,868 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 142.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

