AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of Flutter Entertainment worth $59,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.9%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $244.09 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. The trade was a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.