AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.64% of Citizens Financial Group worth $124,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.