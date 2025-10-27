Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WSO opened at $362.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.00 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.