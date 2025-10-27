Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.97 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $527.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.12, a PEG ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.