Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 135.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.45 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

